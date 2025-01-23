Left Menu

Samsung Boosts Indian R&D for AI-Driven Future

Samsung plans to increase investments in its R&D centers in Bengaluru and Noida, India, which have been pivotal in developing AI features for its Galaxy S25 smartphone. The South Korean tech giant views India's large, tech-savvy youth demographic as essential for AI feature development and smartphone sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung, the South Korean technology leader, announced a significant boost in investments for its Indian R&D centers located in Bengaluru and Noida. These facilities have been integral to the company's AI feature development for the new Galaxy S25 smartphone, according to T M Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business. In a recent statement, Roh emphasized the anticipated increased role of these centers in Samsung's future innovations.

Roh highlighted the importance of the Indian market, characterized by a large young demographic eager to embrace new technologies. He noted that India is crucial for both the development and sales of Samsung's Galaxy AI technology. The latest flagship smartphone, S25, features advanced AI capabilities, including Google's voice assistant Gemini Live, integrated with languages like Hindi, a project with significant input from Indian R&D teams.

Samsung's strategic plan includes expanding the AI-driven Gemini Live feature to additional languages, leveraging the expertise of its Indian research centers. Roh stated that their partnership with leading tech companies under an 'open collaboration philosophy' is laying the groundwork for the future move towards AI-driven phones, marking a pivotal transition in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

