Pioneering the Skies: DroneAcharya and AVPL's Strategic Merger

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has signed a term sheet for a strategic merger with AVPL International, marking a transformative moment for India's drone industry.

The undisclosed financial deal signifies a robust effort to bolster India's aptitude as a leading innovator in drone technology, combining the research excellence of DroneAcharya with AVPL's expansive infrastructure and talent-skilling resources.

This merger is set to revolutionize India's drone capabilities by driving advancements in manufacturing and integrating cutting-edge technology, such as AI and IoT, across various sectors including agriculture, logistics, and defense.

