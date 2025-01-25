Left Menu

Sridhar Rao, CEO of Walgo Infra, demonstrated leadership at the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos by spearheading innovations in 5G connectivity and AI. His collaborations have attracted significant investments to India and fostered partnerships aimed at transforming rural connectivity and advancing technological capabilities across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

No. 1 Sridhar Rao, CEO of Walgo Infra, stood out at the 55th World Economic Forum (DAWOS 2025) in Davos, emphasizing his role in transforming India's technological landscape. Rao's strategic meetings with global CEOs and Indian ministers aim to expand digital services in rural areas and drive economic growth.

Rao's high-profile discussions included CEOs like Amazon's Andy Jassy, focusing on introducing advanced delivery services to rural India. His initiatives in 5G connectivity and AI aim to revolutionize service efficiency and accessibility, with groundbreaking projects like robotic courier services showcased in Davos.

Engaging with industry leaders and participating in panel discussions, Rao has positioned himself as a visionary in the tech sector. His innovative ideas and collaborative spirit underscore the potential of Indian leaders to drive global innovation and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

