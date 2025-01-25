No. 1 Sridhar Rao, CEO of Walgo Infra, stood out at the 55th World Economic Forum (DAWOS 2025) in Davos, emphasizing his role in transforming India's technological landscape. Rao's strategic meetings with global CEOs and Indian ministers aim to expand digital services in rural areas and drive economic growth.

Rao's high-profile discussions included CEOs like Amazon's Andy Jassy, focusing on introducing advanced delivery services to rural India. His initiatives in 5G connectivity and AI aim to revolutionize service efficiency and accessibility, with groundbreaking projects like robotic courier services showcased in Davos.

Engaging with industry leaders and participating in panel discussions, Rao has positioned himself as a visionary in the tech sector. His innovative ideas and collaborative spirit underscore the potential of Indian leaders to drive global innovation and economic development.

