Censorship Concerns Rise Among U.S. TikTok Users Amid New Policies

U.S. TikTok users accustomed to free speech freedoms are voicing concerns over what they perceive as increasing censorship on the app. This follows an executive order from former President Donald Trump reviving the platform but under new stipulations that have intensified content moderation.

With the Biden administration's law demanding the app's sale to a U.S. buyer, TikTok users report a noticeable shift. They notice stricter enforcement of community guidelines, especially against content previously unflagged, raising speculation of political influence in content regulation.

TikTok has not commented publicly on the content moderation policies. Meanwhile, creators with significant followings report encountering limitations and removals, prompting fears of targeted censorship based on political or identity-related criteria during ongoing discussions about TikTok's ownership future.

(With inputs from agencies.)