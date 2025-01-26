100th Mission Milestone: GSLV-F15 Set to Launch NVS-02

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the completion of integrating its GSLV-F15 rocket with the NVS-02 satellite, preparing for a launch scheduled on January 29. This mission signifies a significant milestone being the 100th launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F15, equipped with an indigenous cryogenic stage, aims to place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The launch, taking place from the Second Launch Pad, underscores ISRO's continuous strides in advancing India's space capabilities.

NVS-02, following the NVS-01, plays a crucial role in the NavIC navigation system by adding enhanced navigation features to India's Independent regional satellite constellation, which extends services beyond the Indian landmass. The satellite's precise timing capabilities are achieved using a combination of indigenous and procured atomic clocks.

