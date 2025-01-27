Hyundai's Surge in Connected Car Sales

Hyundai Motor India's car sales with connected features have surged, climbing to over 25% in 2024 from about 5% in 2019. This increase reflects a significant shift in consumer preference for modern tech amenities.

The company has sold over 6.75 lakh connected vehicles since 2019, showcasing the growing demand for such technology. Hyundai offers these features in 12 out of its 14 models in the country, a testament to their popularity.

Jae Wan Ryu, Hyundai Motor India Function Head - Corporate Planning, stated the demand for connected cars is set to rise, noting the influence of technology-driven consumers. Hyundai pioneered this trend with its Venue model in 2019, and the brand continues to innovate, including adding an in-car payment service.

(With inputs from agencies.)