AIonOS Partners with Indosat to Boost AI in Indonesia

AIonOS, led by tech veteran CP Gurnani, has partnered with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to develop AI solutions using DeepSeek's open-source technology. The collaboration aims to enhance Indonesia's food security, talent development, and tourism, supporting the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045. A Centre of Excellence is planned in Jakarta.

In a groundbreaking move, AIonOS, a company co-founded by tech industry stalwart CP Gurnani, has teamed up with Indonesian telecom giant Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. The partnership aims to leverage artificial intelligence to bolster Indonesia's food security, talent development, and tourism sectors, aligning with the ambitious Golden Indonesia Vision 2045.

CEO Gurnani shared insights about the partnership's focus on travel and hospitality solutions, drawing on China's open-source AI research lab DeepSeek as a foundational technology. DeepSeek-R1, their latest AI model, is set to challenge dominant market players like OpenAI by offering cost-effective and resource-efficient solutions.

Underlining the strategic importance of this venture, a statement hinted at the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Jakarta. This comes as AIonOS, a joint venture with InterGlobe and Assago Group, continues its mission to aid businesses in becoming AI-driven enterprises.

