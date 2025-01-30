Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach Exposes Chinese AI Startup Data

Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz discovered sensitive data from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek publicly accessible. The data included digital keys and chat logs. DeepSeek secured the data rapidly after being alerted. The startup's rapid success in the AI field has raised competitive concerns internationally.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant cybersecurity breach, Israeli firm Wiz has identified a leak of sensitive data from the promising Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek. This discovery was reported in a blog post by Wiz on Wednesday.

Wiz revealed that a scan of DeepSeek's infrastructure uncovered over a million lines of unsecured data, including crucial digital software keys and chat logs from the AI assistant. However, following the notification from Wiz, DeepSeek acted swiftly to secure the exposed data.

DeepSeek is rapidly gaining traction in the AI industry, already surpassing major U.S. competitors, and raising red flags about the competitiveness and business models of American tech giants.

