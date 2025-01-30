Left Menu

Women-Led trackNOW Secures Strategic Seed Funding Boost

Gujarat-based trackNOW, a women-led fleet management and telematics firm, secured extended seed funding from Poonawalla Group. This will enhance their R&D and operational efficiency. Co-founders Pooja and Suyash Khemka emphasize the investment's importance for scaling operations and mentorship, while reinforcing their presence in the logistics market.

  • Country:
  • India

trackNOW, a Gujarat-based company specializing in fleet management and telematics, announced the successful closure of an extended seed funding round led by Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of the Poonawalla Engineering Group. The exact financial terms remain undisclosed.

This latest investment aims to bolster trackNOW's research and development capabilities and improve operational efficiency, solidifying its standing within the competitive Indian logistics sector. This follows a previous seed funding boost from GI Ventures and BluSmart co-founder Anmol Jaggi, which accelerated trackNOW's business growth trajectory.

Co-founder Pooja S Khemka highlighted the Poonawalla investment as an endorsement of trackNOW's vision and dedication. The company, which began in 2016, leverages tech innovation for real-time tracking and analysis. The funding is poised to not only drive expansion but also empower the wider Indian economy.

