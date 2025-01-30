Left Menu

Blackstone Stands Strong Amid AI Disruption

Blackstone, a significant investor in data centers, asserts the importance of physical infrastructure in the AI era despite the emergence of low-cost AI models by DeepSeek. With $80 billion in leased centers, Blackstone anticipates higher AI adoption will boost infrastructure demand, aligning with insights from major tech CEOs and analysts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:31 IST
Blackstone Stands Strong Amid AI Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Blackstone, one of the foremost investors in data centers, has reaffirmed the necessity of robust physical infrastructure in powering artificial intelligence advancements, amidst concerns over emerging low-cost AI models from China's DeepSeek. The asset manager maintains its strategy through strategic partnerships with leading global companies.

With a $80 billion portfolio in leased data centers, Blackstone is strategically positioned to benefit from increased demand spurred by the AI boom. Although DeepSeek's affordable models have raised industry concerns, Blackstone's President Jonathan Gray remains optimistic that cost reductions might enhance AI adoption and subsequently, infrastructure demand.

Analysts, including those from Jefferies, highlight the competitive dynamics in the AI sector. CEOs from tech giants like Microsoft and Meta have also underscored substantial AI investments, citing essential competitiveness. Despite market jitters, Blackstone's foundational approach appears resilient, even as shares dipped nearly 4% in recent trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025