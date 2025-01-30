Blackstone Stands Strong Amid AI Disruption

Blackstone, one of the foremost investors in data centers, has reaffirmed the necessity of robust physical infrastructure in powering artificial intelligence advancements, amidst concerns over emerging low-cost AI models from China's DeepSeek. The asset manager maintains its strategy through strategic partnerships with leading global companies.

With a $80 billion portfolio in leased data centers, Blackstone is strategically positioned to benefit from increased demand spurred by the AI boom. Although DeepSeek's affordable models have raised industry concerns, Blackstone's President Jonathan Gray remains optimistic that cost reductions might enhance AI adoption and subsequently, infrastructure demand.

Analysts, including those from Jefferies, highlight the competitive dynamics in the AI sector. CEOs from tech giants like Microsoft and Meta have also underscored substantial AI investments, citing essential competitiveness. Despite market jitters, Blackstone's foundational approach appears resilient, even as shares dipped nearly 4% in recent trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)