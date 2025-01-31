Left Menu

Leadership Shift in Boeing's Starliner Program

Boeing has appointed John Mulholland to lead its Starliner spacecraft unit, replacing Mark Nappi. Nappi, who navigated the Starliner through engineering challenges since 2022, transitions to a new role focused on streamlining within Boeing's space programs before retiring next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 02:22 IST
In a recent leadership shift, Boeing has appointed John Mulholland to take over the reins of its Starliner spacecraft unit. He replaces Mark Nappi, who has been instrumental in navigating the unit through significant engineering issues since 2022.

According to a Boeing spokesperson, Nappi will now focus on identifying opportunities for streamlining and improvement across the division's space programs until he retires next month.

Mulholland, who previously led the Starliner program, moved in 2020 to manage Boeing's International Space Station program, collaborating closely with NASA under a lucrative contract.

