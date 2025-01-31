Leadership Shift in Boeing's Starliner Program

In a recent leadership shift, Boeing has appointed John Mulholland to take over the reins of its Starliner spacecraft unit. He replaces Mark Nappi, who has been instrumental in navigating the unit through significant engineering issues since 2022.

According to a Boeing spokesperson, Nappi will now focus on identifying opportunities for streamlining and improvement across the division's space programs until he retires next month.

Mulholland, who previously led the Starliner program, moved in 2020 to manage Boeing's International Space Station program, collaborating closely with NASA under a lucrative contract.

