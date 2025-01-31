TCS Expands Middle East Reach with New Oman Office
Tata Consultancy Services is inaugurating a new office in Oman, marking its first full-fledged facility in the country, aimed at strengthening its Middle East presence. The office opening emphasizes TCS's commitment to serving Omani customers directly and expands its operations in the region amidst a rapidly changing landscape.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to enhance its presence in the Middle East by inaugurating a new country office in Oman next month. This development marks a significant step for the Indian IT giant, which previously serviced Omani clients through partnerships and other arrangements.
According to Sumanta Roy, president and head of TCS's Middle East and Africa business region, the formal inauguration of the Oman office is scheduled for February 24. The event will also involve the ambassador of India in Oman, underlining the importance of this expansion for TCS.
The opening of the Oman office is part of TCS's broader strategy to consolidate its market foothold in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa, reinforcing its already strong position with nearly 10,000 employees in these regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TCS
- Oman
- office
- Middle East
- IT
- expansion
- Sumanta Roy
- inauguration
- Saudi Arabia
- GCC
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Crisis: Yoon Suk Yeol's Arrest and its Ramifications
Hope it will lead to safe, sustained supply of humanitarian aid to people of Gaza: India on ceasefire deal.
Bolt.Earth Powers Up with $5M Boost in EV Charging Network Expansion
Plus500 Ltd Makes Its Mark in the STOXX Europe 600 Index
Hindenburg Research Calls It Quits Amid Speculation