TCS Expands Middle East Reach with New Oman Office

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to enhance its presence in the Middle East by inaugurating a new country office in Oman next month. This development marks a significant step for the Indian IT giant, which previously serviced Omani clients through partnerships and other arrangements.

According to Sumanta Roy, president and head of TCS's Middle East and Africa business region, the formal inauguration of the Oman office is scheduled for February 24. The event will also involve the ambassador of India in Oman, underlining the importance of this expansion for TCS.

The opening of the Oman office is part of TCS's broader strategy to consolidate its market foothold in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa, reinforcing its already strong position with nearly 10,000 employees in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)