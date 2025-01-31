Drones and the Future of Israeli Warfare: A Startup Revolution

In the midst of conflict, Israeli startup Xtend has emerged as a pivotal player in modern warfare, with innovative AI-integrated drones making a substantial impact. These drones were notably involved in tracking Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, underlining a shift in military strategy utilizing cutting-edge technology.

Xtend is just one of many startups gaining traction as Israel's defense needs evolve. The company's ability to operate drones from thousands of miles away with minimal human oversight illustrates the potential of robotics in warfare. Such technology has proven crucial for Israel in its ongoing engagements.

With support from Israel's defense ministry, companies like Xtend are poised to define the future battleground with swift, deployable solutions. This is part of a broader Israeli strategy to engage tech startups directly, fast-tracking them into viable military assets with global implications.

