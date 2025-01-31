India's Indigenous Electronics Surge: From Assembly to Dominance
India's electronics production has reached Rs 9.52 lakh crore due to programs like Make in India, although design and component manufacturing lag. The market represents 4% globally, with a significant reduction in mobile phone imports and 99% of smartphones produced indigenously.
In the past decade, India's indigenous electronics production has surged, reaching an impressive Rs 9.52 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, as highlighted in the latest Economic Survey. Despite this growth, the industry remains heavily concentrated on assembly rather than design and component manufacturing.
The survey, which Parliament reviewed on Friday, notes that India's electronics market forms 4 percent of the global landscape. Initiatives like Make in India and Digital India have significantly bolstered domestic manufacturing, attracting substantial foreign investments.
With a remarkable reduction in mobile phone imports, comprising just 4 percent in value by FY23, India has also seen smartphone production become predominantly indigenous, with 99 percent of demand met domestically. Exports have similarly risen, indicating a shift towards self-reliance in this key sector.
