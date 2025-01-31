Ola Electric Accelerates to the Top in Two-Wheeler Market

Ola Electric announced a comeback as the leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, recording 22,656 registrations in January. With this, the company achieved an impressive 65% month-on-month growth, marking a significant milestone by capturing 25% of the market share.

This surge is attributed to its robust S1 portfolio and a newly expanded sales and service network, boasting 4,000 stores across India. To further solidify its position, Ola Electric introduced eight new scooter models under the S1 brand, developed on its innovative Gen 3 platform, with pricing ranging from Rs 79,999 to Rs 1,69,999.

The company emphasized its commitment to advancing performance, safety, and reliability with its Gen 3 platform. Eager to widen the competitive gap, Ola Electric aims to further distance itself from legacy automakers, building on its recent return to the top of the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)