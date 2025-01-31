Left Menu

Ola Electric Accelerates to the Top in Two-Wheeler Market

Ola Electric has regained market leadership in the electric two-wheeler sector with 22,656 registrations in January. It achieved a 65% month-on-month growth and a 25% market share. The company launched eight new scooter models on the Gen 3 platform, priced between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,69,999.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:15 IST
Ola Electric Accelerates to the Top in Two-Wheeler Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric announced a comeback as the leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, recording 22,656 registrations in January. With this, the company achieved an impressive 65% month-on-month growth, marking a significant milestone by capturing 25% of the market share.

This surge is attributed to its robust S1 portfolio and a newly expanded sales and service network, boasting 4,000 stores across India. To further solidify its position, Ola Electric introduced eight new scooter models under the S1 brand, developed on its innovative Gen 3 platform, with pricing ranging from Rs 79,999 to Rs 1,69,999.

The company emphasized its commitment to advancing performance, safety, and reliability with its Gen 3 platform. Eager to widen the competitive gap, Ola Electric aims to further distance itself from legacy automakers, building on its recent return to the top of the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025