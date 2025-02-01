Netherlands Probes DeepSeek: Data Privacy Under Scrutiny

The Netherlands' privacy authority, known as AP, has announced the commencement of a probe into the data collection methods of Chinese AI company DeepSeek. Citing severe concerns about the company's privacy policies, the AP urges Dutch individuals to remain vigilant when using DeepSeek's software.

According to Chairman Aleid Wolfsen, the watchdog issued the warning over what it perceives as DeepSeek's improper handling of personal data. Laws in Europe permit the storage of citizens' personal data abroad, but only under strict conditions that DeepSeek reportedly must fulfill.

This investigation follows Italy's decision to block DeepSeek's app due to privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Ireland and France are also seeking answers about DeepSeek's data processing methods. The AP confirms its collaboration with other EU regulators to exchange information and coordinate future action steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)