Left Menu

Netherlands Probes DeepSeek: Data Privacy Under Scrutiny

The Netherlands' privacy watchdog, AP, is investigating Chinese AI firm DeepSeek for its data collection practices. Concerns over privacy policies and data usage have led the AP to issue a caution to Dutch users. Italy has blocked DeepSeek's app, and other European countries are seeking more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:13 IST
Netherlands Probes DeepSeek: Data Privacy Under Scrutiny

The Netherlands' privacy authority, known as AP, has announced the commencement of a probe into the data collection methods of Chinese AI company DeepSeek. Citing severe concerns about the company's privacy policies, the AP urges Dutch individuals to remain vigilant when using DeepSeek's software.

According to Chairman Aleid Wolfsen, the watchdog issued the warning over what it perceives as DeepSeek's improper handling of personal data. Laws in Europe permit the storage of citizens' personal data abroad, but only under strict conditions that DeepSeek reportedly must fulfill.

This investigation follows Italy's decision to block DeepSeek's app due to privacy concerns. Meanwhile, Ireland and France are also seeking answers about DeepSeek's data processing methods. The AP confirms its collaboration with other EU regulators to exchange information and coordinate future action steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025