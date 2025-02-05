Ukraine's Army Embraces Robotics in Military Strategy

Ukraine's military is set to incorporate robotic vehicle units into their strategic operations at the frontline, marking a significant technological shift amid a prolonged conflict with Russia, its defense minister announced on Wednesday.

A photograph, released by the Ministry, showcased a robotic vehicle armed with weaponry, accompanying their announcement on the Telegram messenger platform. Unmanned vehicles, a crucial element in warfare since Russia's invasion in 2022, have been deployed extensively, with both Kyiv and Moscow making significant use of drones. Officials now aim to replace ground troops with Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) due to dwindling manpower reserves on the Ukrainian side.

The Defence Ministry, led by Rustem Umerov, emphasized expanding the deployment of unmanned ground systems, following trials with soldiers since mid-2024. Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov highlighted Ukraine's need for numerous uncrewed robotic ground vehicles. These UGVs, remotely piloted via camera feeds, are envisioned for roles in offense, defense, logistics, casualty evacuation, and mine clearance, with the objective of leveraging technology to safeguard the lives of military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)