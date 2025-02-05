Left Menu

Ukraine's Army Embraces Robotics in Military Strategy

Ukraine is establishing robotic vehicle units at the front lines, as announced by its defense minister. This move aims to gain technological superiority in the ongoing conflict with Russia by deploying unmanned ground vehicles for various military tasks and preserving human lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:57 IST
Ukraine's Army Embraces Robotics in Military Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military is set to incorporate robotic vehicle units into their strategic operations at the frontline, marking a significant technological shift amid a prolonged conflict with Russia, its defense minister announced on Wednesday.

A photograph, released by the Ministry, showcased a robotic vehicle armed with weaponry, accompanying their announcement on the Telegram messenger platform. Unmanned vehicles, a crucial element in warfare since Russia's invasion in 2022, have been deployed extensively, with both Kyiv and Moscow making significant use of drones. Officials now aim to replace ground troops with Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) due to dwindling manpower reserves on the Ukrainian side.

The Defence Ministry, led by Rustem Umerov, emphasized expanding the deployment of unmanned ground systems, following trials with soldiers since mid-2024. Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov highlighted Ukraine's need for numerous uncrewed robotic ground vehicles. These UGVs, remotely piloted via camera feeds, are envisioned for roles in offense, defense, logistics, casualty evacuation, and mine clearance, with the objective of leveraging technology to safeguard the lives of military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025