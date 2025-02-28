Left Menu

Veera Browser's Global Expansion: Unlocking Web3 for 108 Countries

Veera, an India-founded browser, unveiled its Web3 features in 108 countries. It has reached 4 million users, with projections showing growth in the Web3 market to USD 104.04 billion by 2032. Led by Arjun Ghose and Sukhdeep Bhogal, Veera aims to simplify Web3 use, forecasting continued expansion, including an iOS launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:32 IST
Mumbai, 28 February, 2025: Veera, the India-founded web browser, has successfully launched its advanced Web3 features to audiences in 108 countries, marking a significant global expansion. The platform is among the first to offer a full Web3 experience, reinforcing its position in the digital landscape.

Since debuting less than a year ago, Veera has amassed 4 million users globally, with over a million active users monthly. The Web3 market shows potential growth, expected to hit USD 104.04 billion by 2032, with Veera's user experience poised to capitalize on this trend.

The future plans for Veera include a new iOS version, aiming to broaden access for iPhone users. Founders Arjun Ghose and Sukhdeep Bhogal emphasize Veera as more than a browser—it's a comprehensive digital gateway designed to enhance user autonomy and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

