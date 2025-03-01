China Tightens Travel for AI Experts Amid Global Tech Tensions
Chinese authorities are instructing AI experts to avoid U.S. travel to prevent the potential disclosure of sensitive information. This comes amid fears of detainment and increased U.S.-China tech rivalry. Leaders are advised to report travel plans and debrief authorities after foreign trips.
Chinese authorities are warning the country's top artificial intelligence (AI) experts against traveling to the United States as they aim to protect sensitive information and technology secrets.
There is an increasing fear among Chinese officials that these experts could unintentionally divulge key data regarding China's AI advancements. Moreover, there are concerns over potential detainment and political leverage being used in U.S.-China relations, echoing past incidents involving high-profile tech officials.
Amidst this backdrop, Chinese leaders are emphasizing national security measures in AI and cybersecurity as the global tech rivalry intensifies. Leading AI entrepreneurs are advised to inform authorities about their travel plans, with several already altering or canceling trips abroad due to these heightened directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- AI
- technology
- travel
- security
- DeepSeek
- Xi Jinping
- U.S.-China
- cybersecurity
- Intelligence
