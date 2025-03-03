Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach Hits Polish Space Agency

The Polish Space Agency's IT infrastructure was compromised in a cyberattack, prompting immediate security measures. Digitalisation Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski confirmed the incident, while investigations are underway to identify the culprits. Warsaw suspects Moscow's involvement due to geopolitical tensions, though Russia denies these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 01:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

The Polish Space Agency (POLSA) has suffered a cybersecurity breach, putting its IT infrastructure at risk, according to Digitalisation Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski. Speaking on Sunday, Gawkowski assured that measures have been implemented to secure the systems and ongoing operations aim to uncover the perpetrators behind the attack.

With strained relations between Warsaw and Moscow, Poland has often pointed fingers at Russia for attempts to undermine its stability, largely due to Poland's support for Ukraine. These accusations have been consistently refuted by Moscow.

The space agency confirmed the cyber incident to news agency PAP. As an immediate countermeasure, the POLSA network was severed from the internet to protect sensitive data. Analysis of the breach is currently in progress as cybersecurity efforts intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

