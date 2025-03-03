India Mobile Congress 2025: Catalyzing Global Digital Transformation

The India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's foremost digital technology forum, is set to host its ninth edition in New Delhi from October 8-11, 2025, announced Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This high-profile event will serve as a central hub for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to meet, fostering discussions on the future of connectivity, sustainability, and innovation. The event expects over 100,000 attendees from across 120 countries, featuring over 1,000 exhibitors, including GSMA.

Scindia emphasized that India's advancements in technology and telecommunications underscore its leadership in digital transformation. He noted that the India Mobile Congress remains a driving force in promoting progress in the telecom and tech sectors, positioning India as a key player on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)