Collins Aerospace Unveils USD 25 Million Engineering Hub in Bangalore

On Wednesday, Collins Aerospace announced the opening of its Engineering Development and Test Center at the North Gate campus in Bangalore, backed by a USD 25 million investment. This new facility is aimed at enhancing the aerospace manufacturer's product development capabilities.

Initially, the center will aid Collins' avionics, advanced structures, interiors, and power and controls businesses. In future, it plans to extend support to all RTX businesses, covering a broader spectrum of aerospace and defense applications, according to the company's statement.

The center, a business unit of the NYSE-listed RTX corporation, is poised to expedite the process of bringing aerospace technologies to market. Savyasachi Srinivas, Vice President of Global Engineering & Technology Centers, highlighted the milestone as a crucial step for both Collins Aerospace and India's aerospace sector.

