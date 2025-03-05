Collins Aerospace Unveils USD 25 Million Engineering Hub in Bangalore
Collins Aerospace has inaugurated a new Engineering Development and Test Center in Bangalore, investing USD 25 million. The center aims to enhance local product development and testing, supporting Collins' various aerospace sectors and boosting India's aerospace industry while aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Collins Aerospace announced the opening of its Engineering Development and Test Center at the North Gate campus in Bangalore, backed by a USD 25 million investment. This new facility is aimed at enhancing the aerospace manufacturer's product development capabilities.
Initially, the center will aid Collins' avionics, advanced structures, interiors, and power and controls businesses. In future, it plans to extend support to all RTX businesses, covering a broader spectrum of aerospace and defense applications, according to the company's statement.
The center, a business unit of the NYSE-listed RTX corporation, is poised to expedite the process of bringing aerospace technologies to market. Savyasachi Srinivas, Vice President of Global Engineering & Technology Centers, highlighted the milestone as a crucial step for both Collins Aerospace and India's aerospace sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Qatar and India Fast Track Investment Talks
Investment Scam Uncovered: Rajendra Makwana Arrested in Fraud Case
ARK Wealth Management: Navigating Volatility with a New Investment Philosophy
LG Electronics India's IPO Roadshow: A $1.5 Billion Investment Opportunity
Unraveling the Torres Scam: New Investments in Bulgaria Under Scrutiny