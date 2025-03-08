Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: Ukraine Seeks Constructive Dialogue in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's commitment to engage in constructive talks with U.S. representatives in Saudi Arabia. He aims to reach agreements on necessary steps to end the ongoing conflict. Zelenskiy plans to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince and continue discussions with U.S. officials.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has affirmed the nation's commitment to constructive dialogue with United States delegates in Saudi Arabia next week, with hopes of reaching crucial agreements. The president emphasized that Ukraine has been advocating for peace since the inception of the conflict.

In a statement on social media platform X, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of swift and effective actions based on realistic proposals already on the table. His visit to Saudi Arabia aims to solidify these dialogues and create pathways toward conflict resolution.

Zelenskiy will meet with the Saudi Crown Prince on Monday, followed by meetings between Ukrainian diplomats and military officials with the U.S. team the next day, signaling a strategic effort to manage the geopolitical situation efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

