PSL Expansion: New Teams and Greater Commercial Goals

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is eyeing an expansion from six to eight teams following the 2025 season, according to PSL CEO Salman Naseer. Since its inaugural event in 2016, the PSL has shifted its base from the UAE to Pakistan, focusing on enhancing its commercial appeal and competitiveness.

This expansion coincides with a crucial phase for the league as it gears up for media and sponsorship rights sales. PSL 2026 aims to include new host cities, with Peshawar set to feature its first exhibition game. Additionally, the coveted PSL trophy will undertake a nationwide tour to boost accessibility and fan engagement in non-host cities.

Naseer shared that discussions are underway to introduce two more teams by the end of the year. The league faces competition from South Africa's SA20 and the UAE's International League T20, as its market value is reassessed post-season. The 2025 edition kicks off on April 11, where Islamabad United, the league's most successful team, will chase its fourth title.

(With inputs from agencies.)