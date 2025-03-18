Hexaware's Triumph at World HRD Congress: Championing Innovation and Growth

Hexaware Technologies made its mark at the 33rd World HRD Congress, earning multiple accolades for its pioneering learning and leadership development programs.

With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and growth, Hexaware received three organizational awards, a results-based training accolade, and the prestigious Chief Learning Officer of the Year title for Satyendu Mohanty. Their award-winning initiatives, such as the Mid-Management Transformation Program and Sonic, underscore Hexaware's dedication to empowering employees through strategic skill-building.

With over 17,000 certifications and tailored training programs, Hexaware's comprehensive approach to learning fosters a robust and future-ready workforce, securing its position as a top-rated workplace.

