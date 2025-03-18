Hexaware's Triumph at World HRD Congress: Championing Innovation and Growth
Hexaware Technologies garnered multiple accolades at the World HRD Congress for its exceptional learning and development initiatives, cementing its status as a leader in nurturing talent. The company's award-winning programs, including the Mid-Management Transformation and Sonic, highlight its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and strategic employee growth.
Hexaware Technologies made its mark at the 33rd World HRD Congress, earning multiple accolades for its pioneering learning and leadership development programs.
With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and growth, Hexaware received three organizational awards, a results-based training accolade, and the prestigious Chief Learning Officer of the Year title for Satyendu Mohanty. Their award-winning initiatives, such as the Mid-Management Transformation Program and Sonic, underscore Hexaware's dedication to empowering employees through strategic skill-building.
With over 17,000 certifications and tailored training programs, Hexaware's comprehensive approach to learning fosters a robust and future-ready workforce, securing its position as a top-rated workplace.
