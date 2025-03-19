NASA Astronauts’ Dramatic Return Highlights Starliner's Ongoing Challenges
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth aboard a SpaceX capsule after a prolonged stay on the ISS due to issues with the Boeing Starliner. The mission, which drew political attention, emphasized NASA's contingency planning and the hurdles facing the Starliner program.
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams safely returned to Earth on Tuesday, marking the end of a significantly extended mission. The two were initially set for a brief stay on the International Space Station (ISS), but technical problems with the Boeing Starliner altered their plans.
Initially launched for an eight-day test mission in June, the astronauts faced a series of delays due to Starliner's propulsion system malfunctions. Consequently, NASA included them in its crew rotation schedule, facilitating their return via a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.
The mission captured national attention, further bolstered by political discourse between President Trump and former President Biden regarding the astronauts' prolonged stay. NASA continues to address these challenges, with potential plans for another uncrewed Starliner flight as Boeing reassesses its strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
