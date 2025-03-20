Cognizant Unveils Plans for Massive AI Learning Centre in Chennai

Cognizant unveiled plans for a comprehensive 14-acre immersive learning centre at its Siruseri campus in Chennai, designed to train 100,000 individuals annually in advanced AI technologies. This initiative marks a significant step in the company's learning and development strategy, integrating extensive infrastructure to foster executive leadership and consulting programmes.

The centre, expected to be operational within three years, will feature 14,000 seats, smart classrooms, and design thinking centres, alongside incubator hubs and client experience spaces. Further, it will host intensive boot camps for fresh graduates and offer residential accommodations and wellbeing facilities. The Chennai hub will serve as the primary training hub for Cognizant's school graduate programme in India.

This ambitious project positions Cognizant at the forefront of AI-driven education, offering collaborative opportunities with technology partners, academia, and industry experts. The company has also updated facilities in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata and is opening a new techfin centre in Gujarat, underscoring its commitment to innovation and skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)