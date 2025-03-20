Left Menu

Cognizant Unveils Plans for Massive AI Learning Centre in Chennai

Cognizant announced its plan to develop a 14-acre immersive learning centre on its Chennai campus, aimed at training 100,000 individuals annually in advanced AI technologies. The facility will integrate various educational and residential amenities, supporting the company's extensive learning and development initiatives across multiple Indian locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:19 IST
Cognizant Unveils Plans for Massive AI Learning Centre in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cognizant unveiled plans for a comprehensive 14-acre immersive learning centre at its Siruseri campus in Chennai, designed to train 100,000 individuals annually in advanced AI technologies. This initiative marks a significant step in the company's learning and development strategy, integrating extensive infrastructure to foster executive leadership and consulting programmes.

The centre, expected to be operational within three years, will feature 14,000 seats, smart classrooms, and design thinking centres, alongside incubator hubs and client experience spaces. Further, it will host intensive boot camps for fresh graduates and offer residential accommodations and wellbeing facilities. The Chennai hub will serve as the primary training hub for Cognizant's school graduate programme in India.

This ambitious project positions Cognizant at the forefront of AI-driven education, offering collaborative opportunities with technology partners, academia, and industry experts. The company has also updated facilities in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata and is opening a new techfin centre in Gujarat, underscoring its commitment to innovation and skill development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025