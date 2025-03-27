Kim Jong Un Prioritizes AI in Military Drone Development

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has directed a strong focus on artificial intelligence and unmanned systems in military advancements. As reported by state media, Kim observed the testing of AI-equipped suicide drones and evaluated upgraded reconnaissance drones capable of detecting enemies both on land and at sea.

Kim's comments underscored the strategic importance of embracing AI and unmanned technologies in weapons modernization. He advocated for a comprehensive national program aimed at leading the competitive field of intelligent drones designed for military use.

The development of these technologies raises suspicions of increased military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. North Korean troops participating in Russia's war in Ukraine are gaining critical drone warfare expertise, further reinforcing this alliance.

