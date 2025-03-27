Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Prioritizes AI in Military Drone Development

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the need to prioritize artificial intelligence and unmanned technologies in modern arms development. He oversaw tests of suicide drones with AI capabilities and inspected enhanced reconnaissance drones. This initiative is suspected to be part of growing military ties with Russia, particularly in light of the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 03:26 IST
Kim Jong Un Prioritizes AI in Military Drone Development
drones

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has directed a strong focus on artificial intelligence and unmanned systems in military advancements. As reported by state media, Kim observed the testing of AI-equipped suicide drones and evaluated upgraded reconnaissance drones capable of detecting enemies both on land and at sea.

Kim's comments underscored the strategic importance of embracing AI and unmanned technologies in weapons modernization. He advocated for a comprehensive national program aimed at leading the competitive field of intelligent drones designed for military use.

The development of these technologies raises suspicions of increased military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. North Korean troops participating in Russia's war in Ukraine are gaining critical drone warfare expertise, further reinforcing this alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025