Kim Jong Un Prioritizes AI in Military Drone Development
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the need to prioritize artificial intelligence and unmanned technologies in modern arms development. He oversaw tests of suicide drones with AI capabilities and inspected enhanced reconnaissance drones. This initiative is suspected to be part of growing military ties with Russia, particularly in light of the conflict in Ukraine.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has directed a strong focus on artificial intelligence and unmanned systems in military advancements. As reported by state media, Kim observed the testing of AI-equipped suicide drones and evaluated upgraded reconnaissance drones capable of detecting enemies both on land and at sea.
Kim's comments underscored the strategic importance of embracing AI and unmanned technologies in weapons modernization. He advocated for a comprehensive national program aimed at leading the competitive field of intelligent drones designed for military use.
The development of these technologies raises suspicions of increased military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. North Korean troops participating in Russia's war in Ukraine are gaining critical drone warfare expertise, further reinforcing this alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S.-Ukraine Ceasefire: Turning Point in Military Aid and Peace Talks
U.S. Resumes Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ceasefire Proposal
Turkey's Military Operations Continue Amid Tensions with Kurdish Forces
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Calls for Rapid Advancements in Military Capability
Climate Clash: Democratic Blade Shines on Trump's Slashing of Military Climate Studies