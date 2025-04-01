Surge in Ola Electric Registrations Reflects Strong Market Demand

Ola Electric has announced a significant milestone, with 23,430 units registered in March 2025, as indicated by the VAHAN portal. This reflects the robust demand seen across urban and rural areas.

Despite challenges stemming from the recent shift to in-house registrations in February, the company reports that daily registration volumes and backlog clearances are on the rise. Ola Electric aims to resolve the remaining backlog by April 2025 through enhanced registration operations and stakeholder coordination.

Additionally, March 2025 marked the commencement of the company's Gen 3 portfolio deliveries. Ola Electric is ramping up its production capabilities, facilitating faster deliveries and improving the customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)