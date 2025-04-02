PHINIA Inc. Teams Up with LTIMindtree for Cutting-Edge IT Transformation
PHINIA Inc. has entered a strategic partnership with LTIMindtree to transform its IT infrastructure and application services. The collaboration will leverage AI and automation to enhance business efficiency and operational agility. The partnership aims to modernize PHINIA's IT capabilities and streamline processes.
PHINIA Inc., a leader in premium fuel systems, has announced a strategic partnership with LTIMindtree, a technology consulting and digital solutions firm, to revolutionize its infrastructure and application services.
The new venture focuses on utilizing Artificial Intelligence and automation tools to streamline PHINIA's IT processes and enhance overall business efficiency. While the financial specifics of the agreement remain under wraps, the transformation effort is set to bring significant benefits to PHINIA's operations.
Leadership from both companies is optimistic, with PHINIA's VP and CIO, Matt Logar, highlighting the pivotal role of innovation and deep domain expertise in accelerating their IT advancement. LTIMindtree's EVP Rajesh Sundaram emphasized their commitment to simplifying outcomes and modernizing PHINIA's IT landscape.
