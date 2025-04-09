India Steps Up to Lead in Global AI Standards

India is gearing up to play a significant role in shaping global standards for artificial intelligence (AI), as confirmed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

During the 15th Plenary meeting of international organizations for standardization, Khare emphasized India's dedication to advancing AI technology responsibly, through both global collaboration and a focus on national priorities. The government is keen on ensuring these standards are inclusive and adaptable to local needs.

Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan noted India's ongoing partnerships in the AI field, highlighting its founding membership in the Global Partnership on AI. BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari mentioned the formation of sector-specific groups to develop targeted AI standards, prioritizing democratization and decentralization of AI systems.

