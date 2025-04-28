CtrlS' Rs 500 Crore Investment Unveils Bhopal's AI-Ready Data Centre

CtrlS Datacenters has announced a significant investment of Rs 500 crore for the establishment of a greenfield data centre in Bhopal. The project's virtual groundbreaking ceremony was led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The facility will occupy a 5-acre site in Badwai IT Park, drawing substantial investment and is expected to generate approximately 200 jobs over time. The data centre is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the region's digital infrastructure, particularly in areas such as AI and cloud computing, according to a company statement.

Expected to provide Rs 7.5 crore each annually to SGST and CGST, the AI-equipped centre will also feature state-of-the-art cooling and security systems. Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy emphasized Madhya Pradesh's potential as a tech talent hub, describing the data centre as a cornerstone for future innovations.

