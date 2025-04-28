Left Menu

CtrlS' Rs 500 Crore Investment Unveils Bhopal's AI-Ready Data Centre

CtrlS Datacenters has unveiled plans to invest Rs 500 crore in a new data centre in Bhopal. This facility, part of a strategic move in Madhya Pradesh, will bolster the digital ecosystem, create 200 jobs, and enhance the region's tax revenue. The data centre will feature advanced AI and cloud computing capabilities.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CtrlS Datacenters has announced a significant investment of Rs 500 crore for the establishment of a greenfield data centre in Bhopal. The project's virtual groundbreaking ceremony was led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The facility will occupy a 5-acre site in Badwai IT Park, drawing substantial investment and is expected to generate approximately 200 jobs over time. The data centre is a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the region's digital infrastructure, particularly in areas such as AI and cloud computing, according to a company statement.

Expected to provide Rs 7.5 crore each annually to SGST and CGST, the AI-equipped centre will also feature state-of-the-art cooling and security systems. Chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy emphasized Madhya Pradesh's potential as a tech talent hub, describing the data centre as a cornerstone for future innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

