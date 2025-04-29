Pakistan Ascends in the Digital Arena: Major Investments in IT Sector Unveiled

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proudly announced over USD 700 million in foreign investment in Pakistan's IT sector, marking a significant milestone for the nation's digital economy ambitions. The announcement was made at the inaugural Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) conference in Islamabad.

The event drew tech entrepreneurs from 45 countries and CEOs from more than 50 global companies, indicating strong international interest in Pakistan's burgeoning tech landscape. Sharif emphasized the potential of the country's young population, with 60% aged between 15-30, to drive innovation and economic growth.

The prime minister praised the economic stability under his government, citing record-breaking foreign remittances. He called on global investors to join Pakistan in its quest to transform agriculture with AI and boost exports through smart technology. Additionally, a partnership with Huawei aims to skill 200,000 youths, further solidifying Pakistan's role as a leader in the digital economy.

