Katalon Inc. Revolutionizes Testing with TrueTest™, An AI-Native System

Katalon Inc. has unveiled TrueTest™, a groundbreaking AI-native automated testing system designed to revolutionize the software testing landscape. As the demand for AI-generated applications increases, traditional testing methods are becoming obsolete. TrueTest addresses these challenges by learning from real user journeys to maintain relevant test coverage that evolves automatically.

This innovative system eliminates the guesswork prevalent in conventional testing, where assumptions about user behavior often lead to ineffective test coverage. By drawing on actual production data, TrueTest auto-generates tests that reflect real customer interactions, aligning test maintenance with ongoing application changes.

Designed specifically for the AI-native era, TrueTest offers live usage intelligence, accelerates the shift to automation, ensures self-maintaining test suites, and prioritizes critical test coverage based on user behavior. Embraced by global technology leaders, TrueTest addresses the urgent need for more intelligent automation, supporting teams in delivering quality software faster and with greater confidence.

