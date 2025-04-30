Left Menu

Katalon Inc. Revolutionizes Testing with TrueTest™, An AI-Native System

Katalon Inc. announces the launch of TrueTest™, the first AI-native automated testing system. It transforms software testing by learning from real-time user interactions to create self-maintaining test coverage, eliminating guesswork. TrueTest is revolutionizing quality assurance with its continuous adaptation to application changes based on user behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:56 IST
Katalon Inc. Revolutionizes Testing with TrueTest™, An AI-Native System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Katalon Inc. has unveiled TrueTest™, a groundbreaking AI-native automated testing system designed to revolutionize the software testing landscape. As the demand for AI-generated applications increases, traditional testing methods are becoming obsolete. TrueTest addresses these challenges by learning from real user journeys to maintain relevant test coverage that evolves automatically.

This innovative system eliminates the guesswork prevalent in conventional testing, where assumptions about user behavior often lead to ineffective test coverage. By drawing on actual production data, TrueTest auto-generates tests that reflect real customer interactions, aligning test maintenance with ongoing application changes.

Designed specifically for the AI-native era, TrueTest offers live usage intelligence, accelerates the shift to automation, ensures self-maintaining test suites, and prioritizes critical test coverage based on user behavior. Embraced by global technology leaders, TrueTest addresses the urgent need for more intelligent automation, supporting teams in delivering quality software faster and with greater confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025