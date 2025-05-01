Flight Resumed: Dhruv Helicopters Take to the Skies Again

The government has given the green light for the resumption of operations of the Army and Air Force versions of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, officials announced on Thursday.

However, the naval version of this helicopter will remain grounded, as clarified by the authorities. Previously, a crash led to the suspension of over 330 helicopters operated by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard starting in early January.

The unfortunate accident involved a Dhruv helicopter from the Coast Guard, which crashed on January 5 at the Porbandar airport in Gujarat, tragically costing the lives of two pilots and an aircrew diver. The Dhruv, an indigenously developed helicopter by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is recognized for its multi-role capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)