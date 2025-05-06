Nawgati Fuels Expansion with $2.5M Pre-Series A Funding

Nawgati, a cutting-edge fuel-tech platform, has successfully secured $2.5 million in a pre-series A funding round. The investment was spearheaded by renowned stock market investor Ajay Upadhyaya, alongside contributions from the Deepak Bhagnani Family Office, MeitY Startup Hub, Aamara Capital, and notable angels including former Accenture MD Sanjay Sharma, BRIDGEi2i founders Ashish Sharma and Prithvijit Roy, and ex-Elevation Capital Partner Vivek Mathur.

This financial boost is poised to propel Nawgati's expansion strategy, enhancing its domestic footprint and accelerating ventures into international markets. 'Our focus is on delivering tangible, value-driven solutions to businesses and consumers as we expand our partnerships and technology offerings,' stated Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and Co-founder of Nawgati.

Nawgati's flagship platform, Aaveg, integrates fuel stations, fleet operators, and consumers onto a single interface. This innovation facilitates optimized fuel network utilization, streamlines the refueling process, cuts down on waiting times, and provides real-time insights into fuel availability and fleet operations for end-users.

