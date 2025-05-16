Japan Poised to Back U.S. Lunar Missions Amid Budget Cuts
Japan's space agency chief has expressed readiness to support the U.S. Artemis lunar missions after the U.S. proposed a significant NASA budget cut. The collaboration aims to continue despite financial constraints, focusing on integrating Japan and other partners into cost-effective lunar explorations.
Japan has stepped forward to support the United States' Artemis lunar missions despite facing potential budget cuts. The U.S. administration recently proposed a $6 billion reduction in NASA's budget, which threatens the continuity of the Artemis programme aiming to return astronauts to the moon.
The ambitious Artemis initiative, a multibillion-dollar project led by the U.S. and involving international partners such as Japan, the European Space Agency (ESA), and Canada, plans to send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972. Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency President, Hiroshi Yamakawa, emphasized the necessity of responding to potential changes in budget allocation.
In light of the proposed financial cuts, Japan remains committed to its partnership, planning to send astronauts and technology to future lunar missions. Ongoing dialogues with the U.S. and other partners aim to sustain collaborative efforts even if the Artemis programme experiences scaling down. Japan's involvement underscores the broader geopolitical dynamics between the U.S. and China in the evolving space exploration landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
