China's LandSpace Rocket Advances with Methane Power

China's LandSpace Technology launched a new methane-powered rocket, Zhuque-2E Y2, which deployed six satellites into orbit. The launch signifies the startup's commitment to affordable and eco-friendly fuel, showcasing the fifth mission of the Zhuque-2 series. This development marks a stride in reusable rocket technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's burgeoning private space company, LandSpace Technology, has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its new methane-powered rocket, Zhuque-2E Y2.

The rocket successfully deployed six satellites into orbit, demonstrating its capability to utilize a cheaper, cleaner fuel for space travel.

This marks the fifth successful mission for the Zhuque-2 series and underscores LandSpace's efforts in developing reusable rocket technology for future space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

