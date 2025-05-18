China's LandSpace Rocket Advances with Methane Power
China's LandSpace Technology launched a new methane-powered rocket, Zhuque-2E Y2, which deployed six satellites into orbit. The launch signifies the startup's commitment to affordable and eco-friendly fuel, showcasing the fifth mission of the Zhuque-2 series. This development marks a stride in reusable rocket technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 10:28 IST
China's burgeoning private space company, LandSpace Technology, has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its new methane-powered rocket, Zhuque-2E Y2.
The rocket successfully deployed six satellites into orbit, demonstrating its capability to utilize a cheaper, cleaner fuel for space travel.
This marks the fifth successful mission for the Zhuque-2 series and underscores LandSpace's efforts in developing reusable rocket technology for future space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LandSpace
- China
- rocket
- space
- technology
- methane
- fuel
- Zhuque-2E
- Y2
- satellites
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revolutionary AC Filtration: Cleaner Air with AIRTH Technology
UAE Hosts GETS 2025: A New Era in Technology Governance
Formula One's Green Fuel Challenge: The Expensive Road to Sustainability
India's AVGC-XR Sector Gets a Boost with Launch of Indian Institute of Creative Technology
India Launches National Centre of Excellence for Creative Technology and AVGC-XR