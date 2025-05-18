China's LandSpace Rocket Advances with Methane Power

China's burgeoning private space company, LandSpace Technology, has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its new methane-powered rocket, Zhuque-2E Y2.

The rocket successfully deployed six satellites into orbit, demonstrating its capability to utilize a cheaper, cleaner fuel for space travel.

This marks the fifth successful mission for the Zhuque-2 series and underscores LandSpace's efforts in developing reusable rocket technology for future space exploration.

