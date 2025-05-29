Trump Halts US Chip Exports to China

In a bold move, President Trump has issued a directive for US-based chip designers to halt all sales to China. This decision is part of a broader strategy to limit technology exchange between the two nations.

The US Commerce Department has communicated this demand to major electronic design automation companies, including industry leaders such as Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA. These firms have been explicitly told to stop providing their technology to Chinese entities.

This development underscores ongoing tensions in the technology sector, as the US government seeks to protect national interests and maintain technological superiority over global competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)