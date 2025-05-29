Left Menu

Germany Takes on Tech Titans with Proposed 10% Tax

Germany's culture minister has proposed a 10% tax on tech giants like Google and Facebook to address tax evasion. The plan might strain U.S.-German trade relations pending talks. This proposal aligns with actions by other countries, despite potential retaliation by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:27 IST
Germany Takes on Tech Titans with Proposed 10% Tax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is setting the stage for a possible trade showdown with the United States by considering a 10% tax on large online platforms such as Google's Alphabet and Facebook's Meta. Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer revealed this plan to Stern magazine, highlighting the global tension between technology giants and regulation.

The move comes with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz preparing for potential talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump. The tax proposal emphasizes the German government's stance against what Weimer calls "cunning tax evasion," urging companies for more societal contributions. Alphabet and Meta have yet to comment.

If implemented, Germany will join countries like Britain, France, and Italy in taxing these digital powerhouses. Despite previous U.S. counteractions during Trump's tenure, including inquiries into discriminatory practices and prospective tariffs, Germany appears resolute. Concerns over media power concentration, impacting free expression, have fueled the minister's call for regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025