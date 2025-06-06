Silent Moon: ispace's Second Lunar Lander Awaits Communication
Japanese company ispace faces uncertainty as its uncrewed lunar lander, Resilience, fails to establish communication after a moon landing attempt. The descent was streamed live, but contact has not been confirmed. A press conference by CEO Takeshi Hakamada is expected to clarify the mission's status.
Japanese space exploration firm ispace is facing uncertainty after its uncrewed moon lander, Resilience, failed to establish communication following an attempted lunar landing. This comes two years after its initial mission did not succeed, amid intense competition from international state and commercial entities.
The descent was targeted for Mare Frigoris, about 900 km from the moon's north pole. However, live-streamed data showed a sudden altitude drop right before Resilience's intended touchdown, leaving ispace and its partners in suspense.
Despite continuous attempts to communicate with the lander, the situation remains unclear. CEO Takeshi Hakamada is expected to address the mission's outcome at a press conference scheduled for early Friday morning, following an unsettling night for the team's members and supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ispace
- moon
- landing
- Resilience
- Takeshi Hakamada
- Japan
- space
- technology
- communication
- lunar lander
ALSO READ
Currency Diplomacy: U.S.-Japan Exchange Rates in Focus
Japan's Fiscal Goals Face New Timeline Amid Economic Challenges
Currency Talks: U.S. and Japan's Exchange Rate Standoff
Foreign Investors Flee Japanese Bonds Amid Fiscal Concerns
India's Parliamentary Delegation Secures Japan's Backing in Anti-Terrorism Efforts