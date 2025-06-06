Silent Moon: ispace's Second Lunar Lander Awaits Communication

Japanese space exploration firm ispace is facing uncertainty after its uncrewed moon lander, Resilience, failed to establish communication following an attempted lunar landing. This comes two years after its initial mission did not succeed, amid intense competition from international state and commercial entities.

The descent was targeted for Mare Frigoris, about 900 km from the moon's north pole. However, live-streamed data showed a sudden altitude drop right before Resilience's intended touchdown, leaving ispace and its partners in suspense.

Despite continuous attempts to communicate with the lander, the situation remains unclear. CEO Takeshi Hakamada is expected to address the mission's outcome at a press conference scheduled for early Friday morning, following an unsettling night for the team's members and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)