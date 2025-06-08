Global Auto Industry at Crossroads: China's Rare Earth Grip Tightens

The global automobile industry is grappling with significant supply chain disruptions as China imposes restrictions on the export of rare earth magnets. These materials, critical in electric vehicles and other sectors, are subject to new export license requirements, impacting automakers worldwide.

Industry insiders note that domestic suppliers have filed for approvals through local Chinese vendors, but to no avail. Given China's control over 90% of the world's processing capacity, the restrictions are causing ripples across multiple sectors, including home appliances and clean energy.

With leading companies like Suzuki Motor halting production, the lack of approvals poses a severe threat to the electric vehicle market. Industry experts are exploring diplomatic channels and alternative solutions, but challenges in obtaining substitutes remain stark, potentially leading to inflationary pressures and production disruptions.

