Pentagon Slashes F-35 Jet Order by Half

The Pentagon has reduced its request to Congress for Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets by fifty percent, according to a report by Bloomberg. The U.S. Defense Department procurement request document, sent to Capitol Hill this week, now includes a request for just 24 planes, a notable decrease from the 48 anticipated last year.

Efforts by Reuters to verify the Bloomberg report were unsuccessful as Lockheed Martin and the Department of Defense did not provide comments outside of regular business hours.

This new development raises questions about the Pentagon's current defense strategies and priorities, particularly concerning the F-35 jet program and its associated costs.