Pentagon Slashes F-35 Jet Order by Half
The Pentagon has halved its request to Congress for Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets, seeking 24 planes instead of the 48 forecasted last year. The procurement request, detailed in a document sent to Capitol Hill, reflects the reduced order. Neither Lockheed Martin nor the Department of Defense offered comments outside regular hours.
This new development raises questions about the Pentagon's current defense strategies and priorities, particularly concerning the F-35 jet program and its associated costs.
