Pentagon Slashes F-35 Jet Order by Half

The Pentagon has halved its request to Congress for Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets, seeking 24 planes instead of the 48 forecasted last year. The procurement request, detailed in a document sent to Capitol Hill, reflects the reduced order. Neither Lockheed Martin nor the Department of Defense offered comments outside regular hours.

Updated: 11-06-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has reduced its request to Congress for Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets by fifty percent, according to a report by Bloomberg. The U.S. Defense Department procurement request document, sent to Capitol Hill this week, now includes a request for just 24 planes, a notable decrease from the 48 anticipated last year.

Efforts by Reuters to verify the Bloomberg report were unsuccessful as Lockheed Martin and the Department of Defense did not provide comments outside of regular business hours.

This new development raises questions about the Pentagon's current defense strategies and priorities, particularly concerning the F-35 jet program and its associated costs.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

