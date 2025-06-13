Germany's Inflation Cooldown: A Relief for Consumers

The federal statistics office announced on Friday that Germany's inflation rate eased to 2.1% in May, confirming earlier preliminary figures. This marks a slight dip from the 2.2% year-on-year increase recorded in April.

The decline in inflation offers some respite for consumers as the harmonised consumer prices are adjusted to facilitate comparison with other European Union nations.

This slight reduction indicates a more stable economic environment for Germany, aligning with broader European inflation trends.