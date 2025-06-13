Left Menu

Germany's Inflation Cooldown: A Relief for Consumers

In May, Germany's inflation rate decreased to 2.1%, as reported by the federal statistics office. This confirmed preliminary data, showing a slight reduction from April's 2.2%. The harmonised consumer prices align well for comparison with other European Union countries, bringing moderate relief to German consumers.

The federal statistics office announced on Friday that Germany's inflation rate eased to 2.1% in May, confirming earlier preliminary figures. This marks a slight dip from the 2.2% year-on-year increase recorded in April.

The decline in inflation offers some respite for consumers as the harmonised consumer prices are adjusted to facilitate comparison with other European Union nations.

This slight reduction indicates a more stable economic environment for Germany, aligning with broader European inflation trends.

