Golden Dome: The Shield Against Missile Threats

The Pentagon has tested a new long-range radar in Alaska, capable of detecting missile threats from Russia or China. As part of the Golden Dome missile defense shield, this radar aims to enhance national security. The $175 billion program, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, faces political and funding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has achieved a significant milestone by testing a long-range radar in Alaska, designed to detect missile threats from adversaries like Russia and China. This radar could play a crucial role in the futuristic Golden Dome missile defense shield.

The Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) successfully tracked and reported data on missile targets, a vital feature for the success of the Golden Dome initiative, a $175 billion project safeguarding the U.S. from ballistic missiles. Constructed by Lockheed Martin, the radar serves as a component of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system, enhancing missile interception capabilities in Alaska and California.

Despite technological advancements, the Golden Dome program confronts political scrutiny and funding dilemmas because of its high projected costs. Set to be operational by January 2029, the timeline and financial demands of the program remain under skepticism.

