Exelmoto: Redefining Electric Mobility with Star Power

Mumbai, June 26: Exelmoto is leading the charge in India's electric mobility revolution with its uniquely styled Ebikes. Founded by designer Akshai Varde, the brand is backed by influential figures such as Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, and Ahan Shetty, combining creativity, celebrity influence, and environmental consciousness.

A limited batch of 999 Ebikes, available for booking online at Rs 499 starting June 28, promises to blend motorcycle styling with cycle convenience. Exelmoto's Ebikes, including models like E1X Sky and E2R Rosso, focus on reducing carbon footprints while ensuring that riders stay active and enjoy low operational costs.

Supported by a strong celebrity-led marketing campaign and a planned nationwide dealer network, Exelmoto aims to deliver effortless, stylish, and sustainable commuting solutions. The initiative is poised to set a new standard for electric transport in India, making sustainable mobility both aspirational and accessible.

