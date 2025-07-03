India's Tech Future: #100DesiDeepTechs Initiative Launched

Delhi, India – A groundbreaking initiative, #100DesiDeepTechs, was launched by the Startup Policy Forum to bolster India's deeptech landscape. The initiative, in partnership with Startup India, MEITY Startup Hub, and IIT-Madras, aims to identify and support the country's top 100 deeptech startups.

This forward-thinking program seeks to drive policy dialogue and outline strategic regulatory recommendations crucial for the deeptech sector. Key areas of focus include semiconductors, quantum technologies, space technologies, and biotechnology, among others.

Applications for this exclusive cohort are now open, allowing startups to engage with industry leaders and policymakers, ultimately unveiling their findings at 'Deeptech Baithak', a major multi-stakeholder event.

(With inputs from agencies.)