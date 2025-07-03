India's Tech Future: #100DesiDeepTechs Initiative Launched
The Startup Policy Forum has launched #100DesiDeepTechs, a multi-stakeholder initiative aimed at supporting India's deeptech ecosystem. In collaboration with Startup India, MEITY Startup Hub, and IIT-Madras, it seeks to empower 100 top deeptech startups and foster policy dialogue. Applications are open until August 2025.
Delhi, India – A groundbreaking initiative, #100DesiDeepTechs, was launched by the Startup Policy Forum to bolster India's deeptech landscape. The initiative, in partnership with Startup India, MEITY Startup Hub, and IIT-Madras, aims to identify and support the country's top 100 deeptech startups.
This forward-thinking program seeks to drive policy dialogue and outline strategic regulatory recommendations crucial for the deeptech sector. Key areas of focus include semiconductors, quantum technologies, space technologies, and biotechnology, among others.
Applications for this exclusive cohort are now open, allowing startups to engage with industry leaders and policymakers, ultimately unveiling their findings at 'Deeptech Baithak', a major multi-stakeholder event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
