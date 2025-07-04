Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia's overnight attack is cynical, one of largest yet
The latest overnight Russian attack on Ukraine was one of the largest yet, and Russia will not stop its strikes without large-scale pressure, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. "For every such strike against people and human life, they must feel appropriate sanctions and other blows to their economy, their revenues, and their infrastructure," Zelenskiy said on X, calling the attack "deliberately massive and cynical".
"Yet again, Russia is showing it has no intention of ending the war and terror," he added.
