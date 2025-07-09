Left Menu

Taiwan's Han Kuang Drills: Preparing for the Unthinkable

Taiwan begins its largest Han Kuang military drills, simulating command system attacks in case of a Chinese invasion. Emulating the Ukraine conflict, Taiwan tests its combat readiness against a potential Chinese takeover. The exercises spotlight Taiwan's defense tactics, featuring advanced weaponry and an increased number of reservists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold defensive maneuver, Taiwan has commenced its largest-ever Han Kuang military drills, focusing on simulated attacks on command systems and infrastructure. These exercises mimic the war tactics observed in Ukraine and aim to prepare for a potential Chinese invasion by decentralizing military command amid the risk of crippling communications disruptions.

Senior defense officials have underscored the importance of these drills, highlighting cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns as precursors to any broader assault. This year's exercises mobilize over 22,000 reservists and showcase advanced artillery systems, emphasizing Taiwan's resolve against increasing military pressure from China.

As tensions escalate, the drills unfold under the watchful eye of China's military, with Beijing dismissing them as mere bravado. However, Taiwanese officials assert the complex and unpredictable nature of any invasion scenario, reinforcing their commitment to self-defense and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

