Left Menu

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

The Philippines intends to negotiate with the U.S. to reduce tariffs following a recent move by Washington imposing a 20% duty on imports from Manila. The Philippines' ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez, confirmed ongoing plans for talks, amidst a growing trade deficit between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 05:51 IST
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines is set to negotiate with Washington to lower tariffs after the United States imposed a 20% duty on goods imported from Manila, announced the nation's ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez, on Thursday.

Romualdez stated, "We are still planning to negotiate that down," in a phone message, following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff notices on August 1 to several trading partners, including the Philippines, resulting in a 20% duty, up from the previously mentioned 17%.

Despite not disclosing a specific rate that the Philippines aims to achieve, the trade relationship remains significant, with U.S. goods trade with the Philippines estimated at $23.5 billion in 2024. The deficit has widened to $4.9 billion, marking a 21.8% increase from 2023, as U.S. exports rose modestly, and imports surged more significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025