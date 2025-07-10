US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

The Philippines is set to negotiate with Washington to lower tariffs after the United States imposed a 20% duty on goods imported from Manila, announced the nation's ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel Romualdez, on Thursday.

Romualdez stated, "We are still planning to negotiate that down," in a phone message, following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff notices on August 1 to several trading partners, including the Philippines, resulting in a 20% duty, up from the previously mentioned 17%.

Despite not disclosing a specific rate that the Philippines aims to achieve, the trade relationship remains significant, with U.S. goods trade with the Philippines estimated at $23.5 billion in 2024. The deficit has widened to $4.9 billion, marking a 21.8% increase from 2023, as U.S. exports rose modestly, and imports surged more significantly.

